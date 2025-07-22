Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Midway Little League Softball loses Game 3, heads to elimination bracket for Game 5

Midway faces off against Oklahoma on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway Little League Softball lost 9 to 0 against Hallettsville Little League for Texas East on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament.

After Tuesday's loss, Midway was bumped down from the Winner's Bracket, to the Elimination Bracket, and will go up against Tulsa National Little League from Oklahoma on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Oklahoma's record is 1 to 1, the same as Midway's. The championship game in the region tournament is Friday at 2:30 p.m.

