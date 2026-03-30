Midway ISD Volleyball coach resigns after 22 years

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD announces that volleyball head coach Ryan Porter resigns after 22 years at Midway and 12 as head volleyball coach.

During his time leading the program, Porter ends with 383 wins and 11 district titles in 12 years.

In the announcement, Athletic Director Brad Shelton releases a statement:

“I want to personally thank Coach Porter for his dedication to Midway Athletics, his leadership, and friendship over the past 20+ years. Coach has been a huge part of Midway’s success; often doing many things that go unnoticed by most. He was always the first to say yes or pick up extra duties when the campus or athletics needed help. The consummate team player while averaging nearly 32 wins a season and capturing 11 district titles in 12 years as the head coach of the program. On behalf of the entire coaching staff, we are extremely happy for Coach and excited for him to embark on this chapter of his life."

His next coaching gig, being a full time grandfather.

Follow Shahji on social media!