MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD is asking voters to approve an $83.5 million bond in November that would fund building improvements, classroom technology and security upgrades across all district schools without increasing the current 94-cent tax rate.



$83.5 million bond proposal breaks down to $76 million for building improvements (HVAC, plumbing, technology), $6.6 million for classroom devices, and $1 million for security upgrades

The bond would not raise Midway ISD's current 94-cent tax rate, according to Superintendent Chris Allen

All district schools would see some enhancements if the bond passes.

Voters will decide the bond's fate in November, with improvements beginning in January if approved

Midway ISD proposes $83.5 million bond for school improvements without raising tax rates

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Midway ISD is asking voters to approve an $83.5 million bond in November that would fund building improvements, new classroom technology and security upgrades across the district without increasing the current tax rate.

The bond proposal allocates nearly $76 million toward building improvements including aging HVAC systems, plumbing and technology infrastructure. An additional $6.5 million would go toward new classroom devices, while just over $1 million would fund security measures.

"This is not a tax and spend school board. This is not a tax and spend school district," Superintendent Chris Allen said.

"Whether people vote for it or not, it's not gonna change what they pay in taxes," Allen said. "I think that's important for folks to know from the jump."

The security portion of the bond includes upgrades to lighting for extracurricular activities and ADA compliance improvements. Allen emphasized that much of the district's security infrastructure relies on technology systems.

"A lot of the infrastructure that holds our security up is held in our tech systems. So if you think about keyless entry, our lockdown systems, our ability to alert our staff, our students in our community," Allen said.

Every school in the district would see some improvements if the bond passes, according to Allen. However, the future of Speegleville Elementary remains uncertain.

"I would say that it's a very, very complicated decision on exactly what to do with Speegleville Elementary right now. The building was built 1954 and obviously we need to address that facility. However, the exact strategy we need to use to do that is something that's gonna require some more thought and due diligence," Allen said.

The bond would not increase Midway ISD's current tax rate of $0.9369 per $100 of property valuation, which appeals to parents like Brian Hoppe.

"If tax dollars are staying the same and we're able to do something for the kids, help out the schools, the teachers, as much as we can do for the kids is great!" Hoppe said.

When 25 News' Dominique Leh spent the morning knocking on doors in Woodway, she found that the majority of neighbors had no idea what the $83.5 million bond would fund.

If approved by voters in November, the improvements and enhancements would begin in January.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh asked Superintendent Chris Allen why people would vote note for this bond, he replied by saying,

"You know, I get that question a lot. Why would someone vote against it? And to be honest with you, I don't really know. I will tell you there's some folks who they just don't always understand like you say zero percent tax rate increase and they don't understand how that's possible. So they're very suspicious about that or what happens is," Allen responded.

"The district does not increase their tax rate, but they end up paying more property taxes and they assume that's because we're lying. That's not the case. It's simply because their property values went up and the district has nothing to do with that. And so sometimes these issues are complicated and I think that can create confusion and sometimes people don't understand everything so they vote no because they think it's the safer of the option." - Chris Allen, Midway ISD Superintendent

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

