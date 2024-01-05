Midway graduate heads to Nashville ahead album release

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The stage at Backyard Bar Stage and Grill is where it all began for Morgan Lee Powers, where she found a passion for singing, and a love for writing music.

Morgan Lee Powers picked up a guitar when she was 14 and started performing locally at Backyard Bar Stage and Grill.

After graduating from Midway High School, she pursued an education in Nashville for Songwriting.

Powers' new album How Naive will be released Jan. 6

“I picked up a guitar and I was like, 'This is awesome' — I would like to do this for awhile,” Morgan Lee Powers said.

It all started in high school when Powers picked up a guitar and realized she never wanted to put it down.

“It’s just like, every cell in your body just kind of freaking out," Powers said.

"But it’s kind of this really good feeling."

After Powers graduated from Midway High School in 2020, she went to Belmont University in Nashville to pursue songwriting with others who shared the same dream.

“IT's just kind of something so beautiful that you can come together with these really cool people that, you know, we all love the same things as you, and create this beautiful masterpiece,” Powers said.

She tells 25 News that being in Nashville has given her opportunities she wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else.

“I have this little girl band, we’re called "The Scarecrows"," Powers said.

"We just play out for fun and we do like, kind of, folks-y blue-grass-y stuff."

Powers has performed on countless stages, but her favorite part is playing for her biggest fans.

“They all make me play at every family event — they’re like 'Oh we’re having Thanksgiving, bring your guitar', and I’m like, 'Oh alright', and I love it! I secretly love it,” she said.

Powers pulls her inspiration from her friends and family — re-writing their story into her own.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on it — I just like doing it," Powers said.

"If I could do it as like, a job, that’s kind of my main goal."

Her album How Naive, is about being young and dumb and growing up, and it will be released on music platforms this Saturday.