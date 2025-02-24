Measles exposures confirmed in Central and South-Central Texas as outbreak spreads

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed several measles cases.

The measles outbreak in West Texas continues to expand. DSHS issued a health alert on February 5th regarding the outbreak, with the latest updates available in a DSHS News Update.

A person from the affected area, later diagnosed with measles, visited locations in San Marcos and San Antonio during the weekend of February 14-16 while contagious.

DSHS urges clinicians to promptly report any suspected cases to their local health department, ideally while the patient is still present.

The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so the times listed include two hours after the individual left that location.

Because measles symptoms can begin 7 to 21 days after exposure, DSHS is sharing this information with health care providers and the public in the area so unvaccinated people may monitor themselves for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms occur.

For more information, visithere.