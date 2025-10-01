Meals on Wheels Waco launches campaign to cut waitlist amid federal funding cuts

GOLINDA, Texas (KXXV) — Meals on Wheels has launched the “Step Up for Seniors” campaign to help eliminate its 400-person waitlist after facing major federal funding cuts.



Meals on Wheels Waco is facing major federal funding cuts, leaving 400 seniors on a waitlist.

The organization launched the “Step Up for Seniors” campaign to raise $1 million.

Community members and leaders, including State Rep. Angelia Orr, gathered in support at a Golinda event on Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels launches campaign to cut waitlist amid federal funding cuts

“They took care of us and now it’s our turn to take care of them,” said Estrellita Doolina, CEO of Meals on Wheels Waco.

Community members in Golinda gathered Tuesday afternoon for an event hosted by the city and Meals on Wheels Waco.

The organization has been hit hard by a major cut in federal funding over the past year.

Now, the group is taking action to continue serving local seniors in need, launching their new campaign, “Step Up for Seniors.”

“We have 400 people on our waitlist, waiting to receive services and we’re unable to serve them because of lack of funds. So we are trying to raise $1million dollars to take 400 people off the waiting list and also set us up so we can eliminate the waiting list,” said Doolin.

State Representative Angelia Orr also attended the event, sharing updates with residents about what to expect in the upcoming election.



If you'd like to support the cause or make a donation, visit here or call 254-752-0316.

Neighbors can also mail a check to Meals on Wheels Waco, 501 West Waco Drive, 76707.

