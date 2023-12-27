Retired McLennan Co. judge provides words of wisdom for women ahead of 2024

WACO, Texas — Vicki Menard was judge over the 414th district court for a little more than 18 years after retiring this month.

Her arrival on the bench marked a first in McLennan County.

“So I think that was groundbreaking, also served as local administrative district judge, only female to do that I guess also in the county so I think those two things are groundbreaking" she said.

Menard told me it was all a big honor to her and the roles are not gender specific but that was something she had to prove in a male dominated line of work.

She told me over Zoom Wednesday, "well I think the biggest challenge really is just to show that females can do the job equally.”

Menard is a trailblazer in her own right.

As we head into a new year, she shared some simple advice for women and said you should always confidently go after what you want

“If you take the steps necessary to prepare yourself for any job you’re seeking then I think you just have to persevere and you’re gonna hit a lot of obstacles but if you just hang in there it can be done and I think that’s the key. It can be done but you gotta want it” she added.

Menard told me she doesn’t know everything but she can share what has worked for her even in those tight times.

The retired judge said,“and I guess you have to just think back to why you pursued the job in the first place, why you’re doing what you’re doing and believe that you are making a difference.”

Although retired, Menard plans to continue sitting in as a visiting judge from time to time and work some in mediation.

She’s really looking forward to traveling more and spending time with her grandchildren.

