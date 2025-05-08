Woodway Public Safety officers handle lawn care for resident with medical emergency

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Officers with the Woodway Public Safety Department jumped into action to address a complaint at an elderly resident's home.

The elderly person suffered a severe medical emergency several weeks ago and could not maintain the lawn. While their family actively tried to hire a lawn service, a complaint about the property was filed about the lawn being in violation. The complaint also said a snake in the area "lunged" at a dog.

Knowing the situation the elderly individual was in, public safety and city ordinance officers brought their own lawn equipment and spent their unpaid lunch hour tending to the property.

No snake was found.