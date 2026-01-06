Woodway Public Safety Department releases 2025 Year in Review, crime statistics

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Woodway Public Safety Department has released its 2025 Year in Review and crime statistics, showing community engagement efforts and overall crime in the neighborhood.

Annual theft is on a downward trend, with 96 incidents in 2025 compared to 122 in 2022 - a 21% decrease.

Weapon violations has dropped 66% in 2025 compared to 2022, with 10 incidents reports in 2025.

There were 161 accidents reported in 2025, a 10% decrease compared to 2023.

Assaults increased in 2025, with 34 incidents, compared to 27 in 2024.

The report also highlighted commendations received from the community, with 83 received in 2025 compared to 54 in 2024.

The department is 98% staffed across all areas, with both civilian and first responder positions. The department needs to fill one more dispatcher position to be fully-staffed.

The report also shared upgrades and changes to the PSD.

There are new police units that are replacing old 2015 units. These vehicles are more fuel efficient, saving almost $9,000 a year in fuel costs by the department.

Woodway PSD

"We upgraded several fire tools that needed replacement (airbags, struts, generators, etc). Many of the replaced tools were over 30 years old, so we are happy to have these tools to enhance our operational efficiency!" the report said.

The report also introduced the First Responder Wellness Program, which allows any Woodway PSD first responder to meet anonymously with a mental health professional for free.

Goals outlined in the report for 2026 include:



Become fully staffed in our Communications department

Continue to look for innovative and cost-effective ways to decrease crime

Increase community involvement through community events

Continue to come in below budget

To view the full report, click here.