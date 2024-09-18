Woodway authorities investigating local scam

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Woodway Public Safety Department is investigating a scam following reports of a resident receiving an suspicious email, saying the sender had been following their internet search history and watching them on their computer's camera.

"They also made sure to mention the victim's home address and identifying factors to intimidate the reader," authorities said.

"This statement is met with a threat of releasing browser history and the such if Bitcoin is not sent to a specific Bitcoin address — as we investigate this, we wanted to let everyone know about it since this can be a very unnerving email to receive."

Woodway authorities say this is a scam and there is no indication thus far to prove that this is a legitimate threat.