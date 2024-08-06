Woodway 12-year-old shines on Raisin Imagination Board

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — 12-year-old Woodway native Lukas Carl has the dream kid job — being on the Imagination Board for Sun Maid Raisins.

He gets to share ideas and be part of board meetings, helping with products that can be seen on store shelves so they're enjoyable for kids!

It’s a prestigious job title not many kids can put on their resume —

"It’s this raisin company that gives you raisins — they had this competition for creativity and I won," said 12-year-old from Woodway and Sun Maid Imagination board member, Lukas Carl.

Lukas has made it on Sun Maid Raisins’ Board of Imagination.

"They give you products that no one else can try because they’re not released yet," Carl said.

"Then they get our feedback and then we share with them how they can improve it or 'tang' it up."

Getting to work directly with Sun Maid executives, he helps make big decisions about the products seen on shelves.

He first held this title in 2021 after a series of creative competitions, and now he’s back at it again, beating out more than 1,300 kids the first year and this year.

"It feels really good to know that I’m one in 6,000, it’s just really nice," Carl said.

He's showing just how far his imagination can reach.

"Lukas has always been a creative kiddo — I love watching him grow, develop, use his creativity and imagination and see where it takes him,” said Lukas' mother, Lindsey Carl.

He's interacting with board members and executives, collaborating on ideas, and showing that anyone can do it — no matter what age,

"Use your imagination in ways nobody else would think of using it in everyday situations," Carl said.