Midway ISD proposes $175M bond issue for school repairs with no tax increase

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

South Bosque Elementary in Midway ISD is in need of repairs as enrollment continues to grow each year.

"It's got more deferred maintenance than some of the newer schools like Park Hill Elementary," said Jordan Barry, chair of the facility study committee for Midway ISD.

To accommodate more students, updates and renovations are needed across the district's facilities, which vary widely in age.

"We've got ages of facilities ranging from 1954 to as early as 2022. So when you have a wide group of age of buildings across the district. Everyone has its own set of needs and some have more needs than others, like the school that we're in South Bosque," Barry said.

"We looked at lots of different work over $300 million worth of work that potential needs and work across the district, and we whittled it down to around $175 million but one of our main focuses was really keeping it at a zero tax rate increase," Barry said.

The 49-member advisory committee hopes the zero tax rate increase will serve as an incentive to call a bond issue and get it on the ballot for November.

"I think that we really hit that and we really did a great job focusing on those three things about planning for growth, ensuring quality of our facilities and really how can we help relieve the MNO budget through removing stuff that typically is funded by MNO that could be helped funded by the INS side of the bond," Barry said.

Projects include: Build a new Speegleville Elementary on a district-owned site, opening with 500-student capacity and core space to expand to 750.

Add capacity for 250 students at Spring Valley Elementary.

Improve functional space at Castleman Creek, Woodway, Hewitt, and South Bosque, while eliminating portable classrooms.

Expand Midway High School facilities to include locker rooms and a third gym to support enrollment that has grown by 800 students since the building opened in 2003.

