Midway ISD Communications Team shines at TSPRA State Star Awards

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Midway Independent School District (ISD) Communications Team achieved success at the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) State Star Awards for the 2023-24 school year, bringing home six Gold awards, including four prestigious Best of Category honors.

This recognition highlights the team’s efforts in various communication initiatives, such as their holiday greeting card, crisis communication plan, original website design for Eclipse 2024, and the Midway ISD Police Department logo.

Despite competing against much larger districts, Midway ISD matched the total number of Best of Category awards won by districts like Killeen ISD, Richardson ISD, San Antonio ISD, and Socorro ISD, which serve tens of thousands more students.

Midway ISD's Communications Team, consisting of Emily Parks, Robert Pryor, and Katy Durham, has set a high standard for excellence in school public relations.

