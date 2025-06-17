Making the List: Helberg Barbecue makes Texas Monthly's 'Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas'

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — For the second consecutive time, Helberg Barbecue has made the prestigious Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas list. Owner Phillip Helberg talks about making that list and all the adversity he and his family have been through to get where they are today.



The Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas list is announced every four years.

Helberg Barbecue has been open since 2018.

Helberg Barbecue had made the Texas Monthly list previously in 2021.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Phillip Helberg has owned Helberg Barbeque since 2018, building a reputation for some of the best barbeque in the Central Texas.

It's so good, the joint is on Texas Monthly's list of the top 50 barbecue places in Texas.'

“We’re just kind of floored really honestly that like we would be considered as one of the 50 so, yeah, very special moment for us,” Phillip said.“The second time around it was just like great to know that we're still keeping up um with the quality uh that we were recognized for 4 years ago, even after expanding and being around as long as we have."



Dating back to November 2023, when a devastating fire burned the barbecue joint to the ground, owner Phillip Helberg said he didn’t know what to expect next.

“After the fire, when we were in the trailers over there, we were meeting as a staff every week,” Phillip said. “We would send secret shoppers through our you know through our temp site every week to review our food and to prepare us for the list and we would review that feedback as a as a full staff so you know no nobody could hide no one, no stone left un turned."

Committed to keep serving our community and fueling his passion, the Helbergs relied on neighbors for support, and they delivered.

Now in their new restaurant for three months running, Phillip cannot be any more grateful for where Helberg is today. “I think our story is a is a Waco story too," Phillip said. "It's God's story and it's a story of how this community um is growing and thriving and is resilient too."

“All glory to God that we're here,” Phillip said, expressing his gratitude to his faith.