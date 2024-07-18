1 man, 1 woman dead after shooting incident at residence in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — A man shot and killed a woman in Woodway on Thursday afternoon, then turned the gun on himself.

The caller reported the incident at his address at 456 Cranbook, and police found a man and woman deceased with head wounds in the living room of the residence shortly after.

"A search of the home located a pistol near the alleged caller, as well as a note advising officers that the female had been shot earlier in the day," the Woodway Police Department said.

"Witnesses in the area were interviewed and one advised of seeing an argument between the two in the driveway earlier, then pops from inside the home were heard that he now believes were gunshots."

The deceased individuals have been identified as Daniel and Felecia Brown of Woodway, and next of kin have been notified.

This incident is under investigation, and 25 News will update when and if new developments occur.