Woman shot, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A woman was injured and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Bellmead, and the suspected shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in West, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

BMPD says just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers were notified of a shooting while responding to another call at Walmart.

The officer on scene found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately provided first aid before she was taken to a local hospital, where she is stable.

The Bellmead Criminal Investigations Division responded as well and took over the scene.

Investigators then were notified that the suspected shooter was found in the City of West, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Bellmead Police Department at (254) 799-0251.