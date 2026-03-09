Wind farm in Mart begins turbine replacement, ENGIE responds to neighbors concerns

MART, Texas (KXXV) — A wind farm in Mart is entering a new chapter.

Prairie Hill Wind Farm has begun a six-month demolition process that will remove 100 existing turbines and replace them with 63 new, more efficient models. The project is privately funded, meaning it will not be paid for by taxpayers or ratepayers, according to ENGIE, the company behind the project.

Watch Full Story Here:

Wind farm in Mart begins turbine replacement, and new energy to the area

For some residents, the wind farm has already made a tangible difference.

"I don't mind it because I've noticed that the cost of energy in this area has reduced since the turbines were put in… my bill dropped by like $200," a local Mart resident said.

ENGIE Public Affairs representative Julie Vitek said the company is committed to responsible disposal of the old turbine components.

"One, none of the turbine components will be going to landfills… the fiberglass from the blades will be going to Amarillo for recycling and reuse… the steel and other metals will go to Houston… and the concrete pads will be recycled in Waco," Vitek said.

The electricity generated at the site stays close to home.

"All of the electricity produced here is consumed locally by residents and businesses… wind, solar, and battery storage are an excellent addition to the power supply when paired with natural gas and nuclear," Vitek said.

The financial benefits of the project are also expected to reach the broader community. Vitek said the project is set to pay approximately $90 million in taxes to local counties and school districts over the next 25 years.

Not everyone is without concern, however. One local resident pointed to the area's infrastructure as a potential challenge during the construction period.

"I think my biggest concern is this two-lane road and bringing everything in and backing up… that's probably my biggest concern," the resident said.

Vitek said ENGIE will do its best to bring in pieces during less busy hours and stay in contact with the community throughout the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

