Why lower gas prices are trending

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you’ve been to a gas station lately, you’ve probably noticed it doesn’t cost as much to fill up your tank.



Locals feel a sense of relief at the pump with gas prices lowering

According to AAA crude oil prices have dropped $20 a barrel. Central Texas is seeing it's lowest gas prices in almost a year with Waco's average price $2.59.

Texas currently has the cheapest gas in the country.

It’s a trend locals are seeing across Central Texas.

“It would normally take like $30 dollars to fill it up, but now it’s like $24-25 dollars to fill up,” Jo’Angel said.

According to AAA, in the last month the average price of gas in Waco dropped from $2.84 to $2.59. That’s the lowest we’ve seen in almost a year.

“We’ve seen over the last few months crude oil prices have dropped about $20 dollars a barrel in the last three months,” AAA's Daniel Armbruster said.

Armbruster tells me Texas has the cheapest gas in the country. California is the most expensive. Some locals said they don’t miss the high prices.

“It was painful when it was over 3 dollars, nearly 4 dollars a gallon,” Jane Allen said.

But now, “It gives us more flexibility in our budget, it allows us maybe to go someplace we didn’t plan on going because it doesn’t cost so much to go,” Allen said.

And for Jo’Angel, it changes the type of gas he uses to fill up.

“When the gas prices dropped, of course I had to back to premium, Cause I was using unleaded, when it did go high, and when I started using premium again, getting more gas mileage and spending less money on gas,” Jo’ Angel said.

AAA said gas prices are typically lower around the winter because there’s less demand. Companies also use a winter blend of fuel which costs less than the summer blend. The summer blend reduces smog and pollution.

Ways you can save gas:

1. Avoid quick acceleration.

2. Lighten your car load.

3. Keep your tires properly inflated.