Merry & Bright: The Lights of West return for the 5th year in Central Texas

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Lights of West is going on five years strong, adding new additions every year. With millions of lights to see on the 50-acre lot off of I-35, neighbors near and far are ready to drive through.



This is the Lights of West's fifth year running, starting in 2020

The complex is on 50 acres, with millions of lights on display as well as being able to visit Santa Claus, shopping and food is available as well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a unique use of Central Texas land, going on five years strong.

“The first year was Covid, so, it’s been an exciting five years,” said Tom Patterson, Managing Partner and part owner for Lights of West.

Patterson is excited to show the community Lights of West, bringing Christmas scenes to life with millions of lights you can’t see just anywhere.

“For us it was an opportunity to fill an area of need — there’s Christmas light parks all over Texas, there wasn’t one within an hour to an hour and a half of West when we opened, so we were just trying to fill the need of the greater Waco area,” Patterson said.

It’s not just neighbors in the area enjoying the holiday views, they’re coming from all over.

“It’s been of 30 states that pull in here every year here and they come down Interstate-35 and they love stopping at the lights of West,” Patterson said.

What drives him to put on the show every year?

“So Brad, one of the owners, brought the idea to us, he’s from Axtell, Texas, just right down the road — he asked me what I knew about Christmas lights one day, and I told him really not that much, but he found this piece of land that you can see from the interstate and there was already a mile trail built on it and we pursued it and acquired the land and put in the parking,” Patterson said.

Whether it’s seeing the lights, getting pictures with Santa, or getting those last-minute gifts, this destination off of I-35 can help get Central Texas in the Christmas spirit.

“The main thing is the family can hang out, spend time together and celebrate Christmas with us right here in West, Texas,” Patterson said.