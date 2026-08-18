West Nile virus cases rise in Texas; here's what Central Texas residents need to know

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas has reported 31 human cases of West Nile virus. As of Aug. 18, the CDC is reporting a total of 222 cases across the country.



Texas has reported 31 human cases of West Nile virus, with 222 cases reported nationwide as of Aug. 18.

Hays County, located just over 100 miles south of Waco, has reported its first human case; McLennan County has no reported cases.

Baylor Scott and White's Gregory Newman said those most at risk include outdoor workers over 50 or 60 and people who are immunocompromised.

Symptoms, which can take a couple of weeks to develop, include mild headaches, muscle aches, and nausea — though Newman said many people will not develop symptoms and are not at risk for complications.

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West Nile virus rising in Texas: What Central Texas residents need to know

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Texas has reported 31 human cases of West Nile virus. As of Aug. 18, the CDC is reporting a total of 222 cases across the country.

Hays County — just over 100 miles south of Waco — is reporting its first human case this season. Waco-McLennan Public Health confirmed McLennan County has no reported cases.

Baylor Scott and White's Dr. Gregory Newman said anyone who works outside without mosquito protection could be at risk.

"Especially if they're over 50 and 60 and immunocompromised, then they're more at risk for West Nile and its complications."

Dr. Newman said it could take a couple of weeks before symptoms develop. Symptoms include mild headaches, muscle aches, and nausea.

"West Nile is kind of endemic in the United States, in particular, where we have high mosquito activity, which, of course, is in Texas."

Dr. Newman said the virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"You receive the virus by a mosquito bite, and that has to be an infected mosquito, and that's some commonly comes from birds or horses, um, but you're not going to know where that mosquito came from when it kind of gets to you."

Dr. Newman said many people may not develop symptoms — and that is not necessarily a cause for concern.

"Even if they don't know they have it, they're going to get over it and then their body's going to develop an immunity to it, and we think that immunity lasts a long time. And if they do have it and don't know they have it, they're not going to transmit it directly to another person,"

Newman said it is very possible many people will not have symptoms, and those individuals are not at risk for complications.

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