YOX2 Reptiles in Waco closes shop for a good cause

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Owner of YOX2 Reptiles on Franklin Avenue in Waco, Shaun Jones, along with his girlfriend, Joey Solimine, are closing this unique reptile spot to pursue their dream of wildlife conservation efforts in South America.



A 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jones is hosting a community event where the public can see the animals one last time, as well as see if any of them would fit in a great home

Shaun Jones has owned YOX2 Reptiles on Franklin Avenue for four years.

“If you would’ve asked me five months ago, six months ago, would you ever close the shop, I would’ve told you you’re crazy,” Jones said.

But now, it’s time for a new adventure.

“I will be going into wildlife conservation," Jones said.

Jones and his girlfriend Joey Solimine, are pursuing wildlife conservation in Sotuh America — a big change from their life in Waco.

“She changed my perspective on the way we see animals — with her doing wildlife conservation, that’s kicked off a new narrative for a love for animals for me,” Jones said.

They're turning that love into a service for wild creatures.

“It’s just more natural living, it’ll be a lot more wildlife that I can help," Jones said.

"I’ve helped these animals as much as I possibly can — Now I want to take my skills and help animals that really need m."

A big change —

“It’s bittersweet," Jones said.

— but a step in the right direction.

“The animals changed my perspective on life — I have opened up to people a lot more because my animals have put me in that space," Jones said.

“Now I’m doing something for me."