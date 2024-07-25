'You’re doing the right thing’: Central Texas Dairy Queen locations participate in Miracle Treat Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Since 1984, Children's Miracle Network's Miracle Treat Day has raised millions of dollars for local children's hospitals all across the country.

In McLennan County, for any blizzard you purchase, a portion of the proceeds with go to McLane's Children's Hospital — last year in 2023, Central Texas Dairy Queens raised more than $56,000 for McLane's Children's Hospital, and this year, they're expecting to surpass that number!

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

10-year-old Addison Bowman has big plans when she grows up.

“I want to be a surgeon,” Bowman said.

“I just have this really good story I can tell kids whenever they’re scared.”

A story she thought would she’d never have to tell.

“They found a tumor in the head of my pancreas,” Bowman said.

Leading to a biopsy, which led to a cancer diagnosis.

“It was pronounced as pancreatic cancer, but I wasn’t to the age where it actually is pancreatic cancer,” Bowman said.

That’s where McLane’s Children Hospital comes in. At first —

“I just didn’t like being here, with the news I kept getting after every appointment, it was just bad news after bad news,” Bowman said.

But eventually —

“It was comforting at one point — whenever I was in the hospital, it was very nice," Bowman said.

"Sometimes I wish I could back into the hospital just because of how nice it was. Those nurses treated me so nice — it was awesome.

Now cancer free, Addison is thriving and spreading her message of hope —

“I was there for four weeks, I felt like I was there for a million years, but it’ll end eventually,” Bowman said.

One blizzard at a time.

“You’re helping out the kids —it’s always a good thing to do,” Bowman said.

Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with Dairy Queen for their annual Miracle Treat Day.

With the purchase of a blizzard, one dollar or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, like McLane’s Children's.

“In the last 30 years, they’ve raised over $26 million through these CMN funds just with Dairy Queen in and of itself, so this is a big day, it’s not quite as hot as normal, but it’s hot enough to get a blizzard,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, Chief Media Officer for McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

It helps to make a difference, helping Central Texas children in need.

“You’re doing the right thing,” Bowman said.