WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thousands are expected at Magnolia Field in Waco on Thursday for the Willie Nelson concert — the first live music event ever held at Baylor Ballpark. From parking and traffic to finding the right entrance, here's what to know before heading out the door.

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Willie Nelson concert at Magnolia Field: What you need to know before heading out tonight

Crews have been transforming Baylor Ballpark, known as Magnolia Field, into a live music venue with stage crews, field covers, and semi trucks moving equipment in ahead of what Baylor is calling a historic night. With a packed house expected, traffic and parking could be one of the biggest challenges of the evening.

Jason Cook, Baylor's vice president and chief marketing officer, said parking options are available throughout the area.

"I think our people here in Waco are going to have to rewind a little bit and remember how they used to park for basketball games at the Ferrell Center, but we've got ample parking. There's ability to pay in advance, which we highly recommend. And then there's all kinds of parking around, up and down university parks in the neighborhoods across you parks. So there's a lot of different avenues and even up for the East Village garage, people can walk over. It's a short walk.It's going to be a great evening to experience the whole Baylor campus."

Cook also offered advice on where to enter the stadium.

"This is a unique concert venue for us, and I think that probably the big thing to know is one, arrive early because there's going to be a lot of traffic in and around the Farrell Center. The second thing is if you have field seats, if you have those lucky seats, you're going to enter the stadium on the first base side. Everyone else will come in the main entry point, but it's going to be a lot of special things that happen."

With thousands expected to pack Magnolia Field, organizers recommend arriving early, staying hydrated, and checking event rules before heading out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

