What you need to know about the mysterious illness spreading in dogs

A mysterious upper respiratory illness is spreading is dogs in 14 states across the country, but it hasn't hit Waco yet.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:53:12-05

It hasn't hit Waco yet, but Grace Green, Director of Shelter Operations at Fuzzy Friends Rescue on Airport Roads shares the signs and symptoms to watch for if your furry friend isn't acting right.

“The most common symptoms we’re seeing in any upper respiratory illness and specifically in this mysterious is an excess of cough, sneezing, eye or nasal drainage discharge and most of the time it’ll be a discolored discharge, so, you’re looking for green, yellow, anything that’s not a colored discharge, and then extreme lethargy has also been reported," Green said.

She recommends to avoid heavily populated pet areas, such as crowded dog parks, and to go to the vet as soon as you notice any symptoms in your pet.

