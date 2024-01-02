What New Year's Day traditions and superstitions mean to Central Texans

WACO, Texas — Everyone brings in the New Year in different ways. Some are traditions and superstitions like eating black-eyed peas.

“My grandmother and everyone said you eat black-eyed peas for good luck and greens for money,” Waco resident Ben Pinckney said.

“Every New Year we have catfish, black-eyed peas, yams and cabbage. That’s just what we eat on New Years,” The Eatery Soul Food Co-Owner Bobby Touchstone said.

At The Eatery Soul Food, those New Year’s Day meals are in high demand.

“Most people they're off on the first day of the year being able to enjoy that. Enjoying the good meal with family,” Pinckney said.

The owners said they’re not sure if the superstitions behind the food work at all, but they do bring people together.

They’re hoping to continue sharing that experience with the next generation.

“It was always a family time. You enjoyed yourself and you learned from it. You may not have understood it but you learn from it and enjoy being with the family,” The Eatery Soul Food Co-Owner Rashonda Jefferson said.

There are other New Year’s Traditions like attending a watch night service and not cleaning on New Year's Day.