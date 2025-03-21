West Waco to see enhanced emergency response with addition of Fire Station 15

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station #15 with a ribbon cutting this week.

Waco welcomes new Fire Station 15

The event also featured a fire engine push-in ceremony, and photos with Sparky the Fire Dog.

Fire Station #15 is a state-of-the-art 8,200-square-foot facility.

The center features a three-bay setup, individual sleeping quarters for up to eight firefighters per shift, advanced decontamination areas, and gear-cleaning systems.

You can check out the new station yourself during an Open House on Saturday, March 22, from 8:00 a.m. to noon.