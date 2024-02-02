WATCH: Celebration underway for construction of the new South Waco Elementary School

WATCH

Waco ISD is celebrating with the community the start of construction at South Waco Elementary School.

The new school expansion and renovation project is underway at 2104 Gurley Lane in Waco, starting February 2nd.

Back in November 2021, Waco ISD voters approved $355 million in bonds for the expansion project as well as replacement projects for Tennyson Middle School, Waco High School, Kendrick Elementary Schoo, and G.W. Carver Middle School.

The district said South Waco Elementary School—with completed renovations and expansions—will cover 91,600 square feet and will be able to hold 750 students.

They said the construction project is expected to be finished by Spring 2025 at a cost of $26.3 million.