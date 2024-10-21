Waco’s ‘Man of Many Costumes’ travels to help Hurricane Helene victims

Russell Homeyer, Waco resident and man of many costumes, is going to help victims in need in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene ravished the state.

He left his costumes, motorcycle and his beloved dog Baby Girl, to drive to the coast in his truck with supplies, ready to help victims in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At first glance, you may not recognize Russell Homeyer, but you might recognize the many characters he portrays while parading around the streets of Waco on his motorcycle, with his dog Baby Girl by his side.

But instead of spreading joy locally through his beloved costumes, Homeyer is loading up and heading to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.

“I went to Georgia, Augusta, Georgia, and then from Georgia, I went up to North Carolina to Black Mountain,” Homeyer said.

“People doing without, not having anything, no way to clean themselves, no toiletries, no nothing — that’s how we get through it — we help each other.”

He's helping by bringing essentials to the communities that need it most.

“I just drove through neighborhoods and if I saw somebody walk through neighborhoods or working in their yards, I stopped and asked them if you need water, if you need whatever," Homeyer said.

"I didn’t discriminate — if I saw you out there, you're getting asked if you needed anything."

This isn't the first time taking his help on the road.

“I went up to help with Hurricane Katrina, and I ended up staying for about a year," Homeyer said.

"Probably six months after Harvey, I went to Rockport."

No matter his travels, helping others in need has always been his top goal.

“I just hate seeing people struggle — I feel this is the right thing to do as a human being,” Homeyer said.