Waco's Hippodrome building is for sale, but keeping its musical spirit alive

WACO, Texas — Waco's Hippodrome Theatre is not only a Texas historical landmark, it's a Central Texas music staple. The building has been for sale since 2021. The property owners' goal is to keep the historical and musical spirit alive for generations to come.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s been part of Waco’s music scene for more than 100 years.

Aaron Konzelman is the booking and programming director at the Waco Hippodrome.

“We have had Travis Tritt, Lyle Lovett, Wynona Judd and her husband Cactus, Gene Watson, John Connelly, The Oak Ridge Boys, Asleep at the Wheel, Natalie Grant, I mean it’s just so many artists,” Konzelman said.

There’s a reason the Hippodrome is a Texas historical landmark. But what is the reason it’s on the market?

“My brother and I bought this property in 2012,” Hippodrome partner Shane Turner said.

More than a decade ago, Shane Turner with Turner Brothers Real Estate invested in this property to bring the magic that once filled these walls.

“I think it had been vacant since 2008, and we just saw a need for it to be restored and brought back to life. We’re selling the building with the Hippodrome leasing the theatre and continuing to do shows, that’s the plan,” Turner said.

From the famous stages, to the classic bars, this venue will always serve as a Waco essential.

“The Turners are property developers, so they put all the time and energy and years into developing this into a space and refurbishing that theatre which has been falling into complete disarray, so that someone else in that music industry can come and take it and run with it,” Konzelman said.