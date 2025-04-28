Watch Now
Waco’s free Splash Pads open for summer fun

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As summer temperatures rise, children can cool off and have fun at one of six free splash pads located in parks across Waco.

The splash pads are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., operating from early May through September, according to city officials.

Locations:

