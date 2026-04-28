WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's deaf community continues to grow as local advocates push for more inclusion and understanding.

The deaf community in Waco is growing, and local advocates are working to build a more inclusive environment for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

At places like Common Grounds on Franklin Avenue, groups of all kinds meet up for coffee or a bite to eat. For the deaf community, it is a spot where friends come together to celebrate their unique connection.

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Waco's deaf community continues to grow as local advocates push for more inclusion and understanding.

Simple everyday interactions can still be a challenge for neighbors who are hard of hearing, but advocates say a willingness to communicate can make all the difference.

"So one time we had someone come in and they just kind of use their phone to tell us what they wanted, um, but we do have people that know sign language and also we would totally learn," Tori Hedlund, a Common Grounds barista, said.

"We definitely need to learn sign language and uh I've never had that personally happen to me but if someone did come in I'd be willing to do anything that they wanted to communicate and make them feel most comfortable so," a barista said.

Lewis Lummer, a Baylor University deaf education professor and Waco deaf community member, said the local community is tightly knit.

"The deaf community here in Waco are strong and rooted. We cherish the deaf community and we are very connected. We support each other in everything we do. I host activities and I also want to thank Baylor University because they host a program to help people socialize and connect the deaf community together. Our connection is also strong at the church we go bowling play basketball and hangout here in Waco," Lummer said.

American Sign Language programs at Baylor University and McLennan County Community College are helping expand that connection and bringing more people into the community. However, even with that progress, some everyday moments can still feel disconnected.

"For example, last Saturday I went to see Michael Jackson at the AMC movie theaters during the only time that had closed captioning which was in the middle of the day. I wanted to see if there was any deaf people there, only one or two there… dang… I felt thrown off but I won't give up. I have a good life here. I always expect to face challenges and oppression in audism which is discrimination or prejudice against people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Audism is strong everywhere but I feel we have to teach people to change and be visual in this world," Lummer said.

Local Facebook groups like "Waco Deaf Community" and "Waco Deaf Community Events" are helping people share events and create safe spaces for conversation to build a more inclusive community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

