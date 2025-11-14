Waco's Cameron Park Zoo announces orangutan pregnancy, due in January

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco has announced two of it's orangutans are expecting a baby that's due in January.

Mother Mei and "proud dad" KJ will be celebrating with the community with a baby shower being held on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The orangutan parents - with the help of their handlers - have a registry at Target.

Animal lovers can catch a glimpse of the expecting parents on Saturday, Nov. 15 for Orangutan Caring Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.