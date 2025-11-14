Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Waco's Cameron Park Zoo announces orangutan pregnancy, due in January

The zoo made the announcement on social media, saying mother Mei and dad KJ are expecting
CAMERON PARK ZOO ORANGUTANS MEI AND KJ.png
Cameron Park Zoo/25 News
CAMERON PARK ZOO ORANGUTANS MEI AND KJ.png
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco has announced two of it's orangutans are expecting a baby that's due in January.

Mother Mei and "proud dad" KJ will be celebrating with the community with a baby shower being held on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The orangutan parents - with the help of their handlers - have a registry at Target.

Animal lovers can catch a glimpse of the expecting parents on Saturday, Nov. 15 for Orangutan Caring Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood