WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lake Waco is nearly full, drinking water remains safe, and the city does not expect to implement drought restrictions this summer, according to Waco's latest annual water report.

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Waco's annual water report shows Lake Waco nearly full, no drought restrictions expected this summer

Utility directors delivered that update at City Hall, offering residents some peace of mind heading into the warmer months. Officials say Lake Waco is currently 99% full. Last year, it was five feet over normal levels. If current conditions hold, the city does not anticipate drought restrictions this summer.

Even with the encouraging outlook, some Waco residents say they are not letting up on conservation efforts.

Meritt Pop, a Waco mother, said she thinks about the city's water supply daily and takes precautions to reduce her household's use.

"It's a pretty big concern for me. Um, I've got a one year old, so you know it makes you ask questions about climate change and where all of that is going and and what's gonna happen to your kids, but, um, yeah, so the water is definitely a concern for me," Pop said.

She said small changes at home have become routine.

"Yeah, I try to, um, you know, we'll water the lawn less, turn off the sprinklers, uh, when it gets really dry, um, and, you know, just have an ugly lawn for a little while, and that's OK," Pop said.

That conservation mindset extends to local businesses as well. At Be Kind Coffee, employee Chloe McCauley said she is intentional about reducing water waste on the job.

"So I try to be very intentional and if I can, I try to have individuals use like our for here cups rather than to go... I try to use like our ice cubes, water our plants. If there's any water left, um, do the same," McCauley said.

McCauley said her awareness of water management goes beyond the workplace, shaped in part by hands-on experience.

"I've spoken about it in my classes... I think I do try to take into consideration every single person in Waco... and I've done the water test at the Brazos Lake for one of my classes, so all of that," McCauley said.

The Director of Water Utilities said those small efforts are showing results. Per-person, per-day water use has been trending down, falling to less than 68 gallons a day in 2025, compared to more than 77 gallons per person per day in 2024.

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