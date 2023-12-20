'Waco Women for Good' empowering local women from inside out

WACO, Texas — Waco Women for Good is a group of professional women in Central Texas.

They give back every quarter by collectively selecting who will receive their donations.

The 76 member group has raised almost $8,000 since starting last fall.

The money has gone to organizations in Central Texas like Waco Goodfellas, which helps families in need during the holidays.

Taylor Roznos helped start the group and says being able to choose who they help empowers her.

“I love that I can choose to nominate a group that I’m passionate about — I’m sure everyone feels that way," Roznos said.

"Then in doing that, I know for me that fulfills a lot of personal attachments that I may have for that passion or for that group that I nominate.”

“I love giving and helping others and just that all around — it really doesn’t matter who it goes to — that helps fulfill me and my home life, and it enables me to be a better mom a better co-worker at my job."

Waco Women for Good is one of many Giving Circles through Grapevine, an online network of thousands of women across the country empowering each other and helping the communities around them.

“I’m able to network and learn about what other women are doing to better enrich our community," Roznos said.

Roznos says new members are encouraged to join. To learn more click here.