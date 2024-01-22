Waco Roller Derby competing against top teams across the nation

WACO, Texas — “It’s a good way to get out stress and violence," said Adam Crum, a.k.a. “Adam Bomb”, with the Derby team.

The group has been practicing for around two years at local skating rinks around the Waco area.

“We started off real small — they did a few tournaments," Crum said.

"Then it kind of shrunk and now we’re bring it back. We’re at about 15 active members."

Now the team is practicing all their moves to prepare for the Winter Nationals this weekend, where they’ll test their metal against five of the top derby teams in the country.

“It’ll be our really our first match ever — this is going to really test us and show us what we got and how we can play against other teams we have never seen before,” Crum said.

Megan Noranbrock a.k.a. Punky Bruister, says that regardless of the outcome they’re excited to get a chance to compete with some of the best.

“You just have to have that camaraderie that they’re going to back you up and make you look better,” Noranbrock said.

The Winter Nationals will kick off Friday at 9 a.m. at Skate Country in Bellmead. They'll also compete Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and weekend passes are $25. For more information click here.

