Waco Restaurant Week offers a budget-friendly way to explore the local dining scene

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Diners can visit more than 50 restaurants during this year's Waco Restaurant Week. There are a variety of cuisines to choose from — including Mexican, Italian and even Jamaican. This week helps both the customer and the restaurant in their respective ways.



Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey says the average American spends a little more than $300 a month on eating out. For Waco residents looking to stretch their dining dollars while exploring new cuisines, this year's Restaurant Week offers the perfect opportunity.

Running through November 1st, Waco Restaurant Week gives local diners the chance to try restaurants they wouldn't usually visit — but for less money.

Fixed-price menus make fine dining accessible

"There's also a lot of restaurants that are offering prefixed menus. So if you are trying to go out and celebrate a special occasion or maybe you wanted to try a restaurant that you haven't traditionally gone to, this is a great time to do it because they're offering a prefixed menu at a nice fixed cost," said a local dining expert. "So it allows you to experience their food, not only a special menu, but also at a discounted rate."

Aniceto Charles Jr., co-owner of Tru-Jamaican, says participating in Restaurant Week benefits him and his restaurant in multiple ways.

"Restaurant Week allows everybody to share their specials, share their culture, share their food and also experiment," Charles said. "You might not have tried Jamaican food but now you can — we have a special that you can get the most popular Jamaican items that we have. But then also if you go to an Italian restaurant, if you go to the Mexican restaurant you might try something you haven't tried before and it's really fun."

Charles noted that the special pricing makes dining more accessible to everyone.

"The price points, there's specials that everybody's doing, so it's very inviting for people, and they never know. We might get some people that might turn into customers for life," he said.

