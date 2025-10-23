Waco kicks off Restaurant Week, featuring more than 50 culinary destinations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The annual Waco Restaurant Week returns October 24 through November 1 and features more than 50 restaurants, bars, coffee and tea shops, and more!

There are several other popup events, including the Spirit of Cooking, Basin Climbing, and a Dia de los Muertos parade and festival to wrap things up at Indian Springs Park on November 1.

There are no tickets required to take part in restaurant week. Download the free digital passport to unlock even more details.

Participating Restaurants