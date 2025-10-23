Waco kicks off Restaurant Week, featuring more than 50 culinary destinations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The annual Waco Restaurant Week returns October 24 through November 1 and features more than 50 restaurants, bars, coffee and tea shops, and more!
There are several other popup events, including the Spirit of Cooking, Basin Climbing, and a Dia de los Muertos parade and festival to wrap things up at Indian Springs Park on November 1.
There are no tickets required to take part in restaurant week. Download the free digital passport to unlock even more details.
Participating Restaurants
- AC Lounge at AC Hotel - Restaurant, Bar
- Be Kind Coffee - Coffee Shop, Bakery
- Blaine's - Restaurant, Wine Shoppe
- The Butcher's Cellar - Restaurant
- Casa Do Brasil - Restaurant, Steakhouse
- Cha Community - Restaurant, Tea Shop
- Clay Pot - Restaurant
- Club Sandwich - Food Truck
- Curry Up & Wok This Way - Restaurant
- Di Campli's - Restaurant
- Dichotomy - Coffee, Bar
- Dog Haus - Restaurant
- Domo Sushi - Restaurant
- Drunken Duck - Food Truck (at Barnett's)
- El Charro Tapatio - Restaurant
- El Mar Seafood - Restaurant
- Freight - Bar
- George's - Restaurant, Bar
- Frenchie Daddy - Food Truck
- Harvest on 25th - Restaurant
- Heladoes La Azteca - Desserts & Sweets
- Helberg Barbecue - Restaurant
- JDs Cafe - Restaurant
- J Petal - Restaurant
- J.S Barnett's Whiskey House - Restaurant,Bar
- Jorge's - Restaurant
- King's Chicken Wings - Restaurant
- L&L Hawaiian BBQ - Restaurant
- La Fiesta Tex-Mex - Restaurant
- Luna Clean Food Cafe - Restaurant, Coffee Shop
- Maria Mezcaleria - Restaurant, Bar
- Milo - Restaurant
- One Day - Bar
- Pinewood Coffee - Coffee Shop
- Poppa Bear Boba - Restaurant, Tea Shop
- Pop's Lemonade - Restaurant, Tea Shop
- Red Herring - Restaurant, Bar
- Revival Eastside Eatery - Restaurant
- Roni's Mac Bar - Restaurant
- Sagrado Cocina - Restaurant, Bar
- Sloane's - Bar
- Southern Roots Brewing - Brewery
- Street Dog Cafe - Restaurant, Coffee Shop
- The Brasserie - Restaurant
- Olive Branch - Restaurant
- Opal's Oysters - Restaurant
- Wine Shoppe - Wine Bar
- Terry Black's BBQ - Restaurant
- Tru Jamaica - Restaurant
- Uncle Worm's Texas Cuisine - Restaurant
- Village Pizzeria - Restaurant
- Waco Ale - Brewery
- Wacool Tacos - Restaurant
- World Cup Cafe - Restaurant
- Yaki - Restaurant
- Zuke's Tea Bar - Tea Shop