WACO, Texas (KXXV) — George's Restaurant on Hewitt Drive in Waco is choosing to hold off on changing its menu prices as costs continue to climb across the country.

Sharp increases in the economy driven by supply, market shifts, and the war overseas mean restaurants are feeling the punch.

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Waco restaurant George's keeps menu prices steady despite inflation

Owner Kyle Citrano told me the decision to keep prices steady isn't an easy one. In March alone, tomato prices doubled and beef prices jumped 22%.

"In the month of March we saw things like tomatoes double in price… we saw a 22% jump in our beef prices," Citrano said.

Citrano said raising menu prices is a last resort, and in a city like Waco, that connection matters.

"Nobody wants to go and change menu prices…We’re very much trying to make sure that we’re price conscious for the customer," Citrano said.

"Small business thrives in this community. Waco has always done a really great job of supporting local business," Citrano said.

From the gas pump to the grocery store, rising prices are a daily reality. But inside George’s Restaurant, you’ll find a dedicated group of regulars, including a group of retired teachers who have turned a weekly meal into a tradition.

"We call us the breakfast bunch… and we love it," the Breakfast Bunch said.

"We've been coming here a long time we come here almost every Friday to eat breakfast together," the Breakfast Bunch said.

"It may hurt me at the grocery store… but not here at George’s," the Breakfast Bunch said.

For the Breakfast Bunch, that means their weekly tradition can continue without breaking the bank.

"Keep coming back. It hasn't hurt what I get," the Breakfast Bunch said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

