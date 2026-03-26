Waco Regional Airport prepares for potential flight impacts as partial government shutdown continues

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Things appear to be running smoothly at the Waco Regional Airport, but with some travelers across the country worrying about delays and long lines, airport managers said this pace could change and they want passengers prepared.

The partial government shutdown continues to create uncertainty, and frustration is growing for many. The acting head of the TSA said smaller airports are at risk of a complete shutdown.

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Waco Regional Airport prepares for potential flight impacts as the partial government shutdown continues

"The sooner they get it over with, the better for all travelers," Frank Gentsch said.

While larger airports may see delays, operations at Waco Regional Airport remain steady.

"I'm glad that I'm flying out of Waco since it's a small airport, but I know some of my colleagues who are flying home are really worried about the long lines. I'm hoping it doesn't affect me too much. Um, I just wish that they would figure out how to pay people so they can go back to work. I feel for the TSA agents," Christy said.

Airport Manager James Harris told me that even though Waco is running smoothly, passengers should still do their research and plan accordingly.

"There's always a potential for the airlines to start cutting back on our flights. Um, we're just keeping in contact with the airlines, making sure that we're handling everything we need to handle here to keep the airport running as best as possible," Harris said. "I don't want to say we're in the clear. Um, we haven't seen a major impact yet. But the longer it goes on the more at risk it has in impacting us."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

