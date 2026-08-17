Waco proposes replacing downtown hotel plans with apartments and dining options

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco city leaders are considering a zoning change that would shift downtown development along the Brazos River away from hotels and toward mixed-use housing and dining.



Waco originally planned to build hotels along Webster Avenue and the Brazos River, but a new proposal would replace those plans with a zoning change to allow mixed-use development.

The mixed-use proposal includes more than 100 multi-family apartment units and more than 4,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, office, or club space.

The city is expected to vote on the proposal at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

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Waco may swap hotel plans for apartments along Brazos River

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Waco city leaders are considering a zoning change that would shift downtown development along the Brazos River away from hotels and toward mixed-use housing and dining.

The city originally planned for hotels to be built along Webster Avenue and the Brazos River. A new proposal would replace those plans with more than 100 multi-family apartment units with associated amenities, along with more than 4,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, office, or club space.

According to a resolution headed to city council, hotel financing has been identified as challenging and requiring public contributions, which is not recommended at this time.

The resolution also states the amendment supports the city's strategic plan to bring in more housing.

The city is expected to decide on the proposal at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Information on the resolution can be found below.

Resolution

Background

Amendment

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