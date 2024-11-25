Waco Police Special Crimes Unit investigating hit-and-run incident

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco detectives are currently investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Monday morning.

At 5:27 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 Block of Franklin Ave.

Officers found a 45-year-old man who had been hit and is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The unidentified suspect was driving a white Ford SUV and did not stop nor give the victim aid.

Police said the vehicle has possible damage to the passenger side from the hit.

Police are asking those who have any information about the identity of the suspect or the location of the suspect's vehicle is asked to come forward.

If you have any information, call 254-750-7500.

You can also give an anonymous tip to crime stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357).