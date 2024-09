WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of North 63rd Street at around 6:45 p.m. where one 14-year-old male had been shot.

"He was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries — no suspect has been located at this time," police said.

25 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.