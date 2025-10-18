Waco police investigate deadly rollover crash early Saturday morning

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Concord Road and Airline Drive.

Police say the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene, they found a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

Next of kin have been notified and the victim's identity will be released at a later time, police say.