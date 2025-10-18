Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Waco police investigate deadly rollover crash early Saturday morning

Waco Police
KXXV
Waco Police
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Concord Road and Airline Drive.

Police say the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene, they found a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

Next of kin have been notified and the victim's identity will be released at a later time, police say.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood