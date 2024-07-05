Waco Police Department promotes Jared Wallace to new Assistant Chief

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police announced the promotion of Jared Wallace to Assistant Chief of Police on Friday — Wallace now leads the Investigations Command.

During his promotional ceremony, Wallace's badge was pinned by his oldest son, the United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Hunter Wallace.

According to the Waco Police Department, Wallace has served the City of Waco since 1991.

"Wallace has held various roles, including Patrol Officer, Housing–Bicycle Patrol Officer, SWAT Operator, and Neighborhood Policing Officer. In October 1999, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. As a Sergeant, Wallace led teams of officers in the Neighborhood Policing Unit, the SAFE Unit, and the SWAT Team.

In March 2021, Wallace was promoted to the rank of Commander. During his tenure as Commander, he led the Criminal Investigations Division and the Community Services Division. The Community Services Division focused on spearheading Waco PD’s efforts to continue to build community trust and legitimacy through relational policing, problem-solving, and community partnerships.

Over the years, Wallace has received several awards, including the Medal of Valor, the Life Saving Award, and the Supervisor of the Year Award. Wallace holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with an Emphasis on Leadership conferred from Texas A&M University-Commerce."