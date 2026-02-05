Waco Police Department promotes Adam Brewer to Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department announced it has promoted Adam Brewer to Assistant Chief over the Patrol Operations Division, marking a significant milestone in his more than 13 year career with the department.

Brewer started his career with the Waco Police Department in November 2012 and was sworn in as a police officer on June 13, 2013. He spent six years working the evening and midnight patrol shifts before earning his first promotion to sergeant in June 2019.

As a sergeant, Brewer supervised both midnight and day patrol shifts before transitioning to the role of Patrol Administration Sergeant in 2020. That same year, he received a Certificate of Merit award for his service.

In January 2023, Brewer was promoted to commander and assigned to the evening shift, where he served until his recent promotion to Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations.

A Waco native, Brewer graduated from Midway High School and earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in political science from Baylor University.

The police department expressed gratitude for Brewer's leadership and enthusiasm for his continued service in the new role.

