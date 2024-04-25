Waco Police asking for help locating 15-year-old girl; Last seen on Saturday

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 15-year-old Janessa Weeks-Spears, who was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Live Oak Street on Saturday, April 22.

Janessa is believed to have ran away from home, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a navy blue shirt, and khaki pants — she stands 5’3, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair.

"We and Janessa’s family would greatly appreciate any help locating her!", Waco police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on Janessa's whereabouts are asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.