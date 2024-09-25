Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Waco PD looking for students who may have had 'inappropriate encounters' with former VCPS teacher

Todd Wyatt
25 News, Waco Police Department
Todd Wyatt
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are searching for students who may have had inappropriate encounters with former teacher Todd Wyatt at Vanguard College Preparatory School in Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department, Wyatt is no longer employed at VCPS, and was arrested on Tuesday for an attempted improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Throughout the investigation, Waco PD's "Crimes Against Children Unit" discovered that other students may have experienced similar attempts.

For anyone who feels that they had an incident that was inappropriate involving Wyatt, contact Detective Evans at 254-750-7625.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood