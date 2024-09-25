Waco PD looking for students who may have had 'inappropriate encounters' with former VCPS teacher

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are searching for students who may have had inappropriate encounters with former teacher Todd Wyatt at Vanguard College Preparatory School in Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department, Wyatt is no longer employed at VCPS, and was arrested on Tuesday for an attempted improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Throughout the investigation, Waco PD's "Crimes Against Children Unit" discovered that other students may have experienced similar attempts.

For anyone who feels that they had an incident that was inappropriate involving Wyatt, contact Detective Evans at 254-750-7625.