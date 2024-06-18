Waco PD investigating shooting that left 16-year-old boy dead, another 16-year-old boy injured

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead, and another 16-year-old boy injured on Monday night.

Police responded to the 2900 block of North 21st Street at around 10 p.m. — when officers arrived, they located the victim who had been shot.

"Officers attempted life-saving measures and the male unfortunately succumbed to his injuries — a second 16-year-old victim was shot and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and was treated," police said.

Next of kin has been notified, and the name of the deceased victim will be released later.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This is an ongoing investigation and the 8th homicide investigation of 2024 — 25 News will provide updates and further information if they become available.