Waco PD asks public help identifying suspect, victim in possible kidnapping and assault caught on video

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify both a suspect and victim in a possible kidnapping and assault that was captured on surveillance video.

Watch the surveillance video from Waco Police here:

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Franklin Avenue at 5:52 a.m. after receiving a report about the incident.

An employee told police that an man entered the store asking them to call police, saying someone had just "beat him up." As the employee tried to make the call, the suspect entered the store, grabbed the victim and brought him back outside while punching him in the head.

Officers searched the area for individuals matching the descriptions but were not able to find either person. Both the victim's and suspect's identities remain unknown.

The Waco Police Department Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and wants to ensure the victim's welfare.

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals is asked to call the Waco Police Department immediately at 254-750-7500.

