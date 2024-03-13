Waco non-profit highlights local talent and theatre for nearly a century

WACO, Texas — For nearly a century, the Waco Civic Theatre has given several in Waco their first time on stage.

The theatre teaches classes and coordinates several performances highlighting local talent.

Every year, the Waco Civic Theatre host several plays with people—young and old—getting opportunities to grace the stage.

Laura Weber has been acting and directing at Waco Civic Theatre for the past 30 years. She said the theatre provides the space for local performers of all skill levels to grow and launch their careers in live productions.

“Coming back, it’s been great to see the growth and the Waco experience. Specifically, I love the talent. Waco is rich in talent and energy. Exciting things are happening,” Weber said.

Baylor business student Miles McCavit is playing the lead role in first performance with the theatre, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” He said it’s an opportunity for him to get back to his acting roots.

“I’m so glad I get to be a part of it even though I’m just now starting at their upcoming 100 year anniversary, it’s super great. I hope to continue to help Waco theatre to be around for the next 100 years,” McCavit said.

Their upcoming musical, the “Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” opens this Friday. For more information click here.

